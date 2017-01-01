Current Programs
Please join us Memorial Day (Monday, May 29) for a day of veteran salutes and family-friendly fun.
Schedule of Events
10:30 Patrick Henry - Colonial Chapel
11:00 A Salute to our Veterans - Liberty Hall
11:00 Mercy Otis Warren - Washington Hall, Assembly Room
11:30 Young Martha Washington - Washington Hall, Mount Vernon Room
Colonial Games - Constitution Green
12:00 Patrick Henry - Colonial Chapel
Crime and Punishment - Colonial Courthouse
Lucy Knox - Founders Hall
12:30 Colonial Games - Constitution Green
Calling all Soldiers - The Encampment
Young Martha Washington - Washington Hall, Mount Vernon Room
1:00 Wreath Laying Ceremony - National Veterans Shrine Plaza
Mercy Otis Warren - Washington Hall, Assembly Room
Lucy Knox - Founders Hall
Flag Retirement Ceremony - Concord Bridge
1:30 Gold Star Memorial Prayer Service - Colonial Chapel
Calling all Soldiers - The Encampment
Colonial Medical Demonstration - Founders Hall
Crime and Punishment - Colonial Courthouse
Colonial Games - Constitution Green
2:00 Young Martha Washington - Washington Hall, Mount Vernon Room
Mercy Otis Warren - Washington Hall, Assembly Room
Lucy Knox - Founders Hall
Portrait Dedication, Children of the American Revolution - Oval Office
2:30 Crime and Punishment Colonial Courthouse
Colonial Medical Demonstration - Founders Hall
Calling all Soldiers - The Encampment
Patrick Henry - Colonial Chapel
Also available throughout the day:
Visit the National Veterans Shrine, Oval Office, Pettus Randall Miniature Museum
of American History, Embattled Farmer Statue and Concord Bridge. See the
Memorial to America’s Fallen Heroes in the Meeting House, and the display of
vintage military vehicles next to the USO Canteen.
Doanload the complete schedule here.
Experience the power and drama of America's struggle for independence, liberty and self-government. Step back in history to the time of the American Revolution. Visit with patriots who helped frame what America is today. See the American Village at work as we engage and inspire youth and adults alike to know American history, cherish the ideals of liberty and serve our country as good citizens and leaders.
ACTIVITIES AVAILABLE 10-4 M-F:
Tour the National Veterans Shrine and Register of Honor
The National Veterans Shrine is patterned after Philadelphia's Carpenters Hall. The Shrine honors our veterans' service and sacrifice for America and its freedom. It features major sculpture and paintings by nationally-renowned artists. Interactive media, artifacts and exhibits will help answer the questions: "Who are our country's veterans?" "What did they do for our country?" and "What do we owe them?"
Housed within the Shrine is the Veterans Register of Honor, a website and database containing photographs, biographical sketches, and stories of America's veterans and active members of the United States Armed Forces.
Visit the Oval Office
The American Village Oval Office is the only full-scale replica in the country fully accessible to public and school visitors.
Explore the Randall Museum
Dioramas depicting significantevents in American history, as well as figures of all the American Presidents and First Ladies are presented in miniature.
A must-see!
ADDITIONAL ACTIVITIES (availability varies by day - see the schedule of events for today's activities):
Begin your tour in the Estes Theatre with the Liberty Experience Orientation Video
Join the Continental Army
Enlist in George Washington’s Continental Army and march, shoulder to shoulder, towards America’s independence.
Meet a Famous Patriot of the Past
You could meet George Washinton, Martha Washington, Patrick Henry, Abigail Adams, Lucy Knox, Phillis Wheatley, Thomas Jefferson, or other famous Americans!
Protest the Stamp Act
The year is 1775 and the American colonists have had enough of the new British taxes. Protest against these measures and let the tax collector know just how you feel.
Enjoy Colonial Games on the Green
Have you ever tried to roll a hoop? Do you think you can hit the trap ball? The Colonial Games Players are ready to teach you!
Colonial American Justice
Hear how trials were conducted during the 18th Century, and find out what awaited those who received a verdict of “guilty.”
Continental Army Field Medicine
Soldiers in the Continental Army often had forces working against them that were even more frightening than the redcoats. Matron Sarah Ray will explain the “cutting edge” medical practices of the day.
THE LIBERTY EXPERIENCE ADMISSION PRICES:
- Veterans and Active Military - FREE
- Adults - $10
- Seniors (60+) - $9
- Youth (5-17) - $9
- Children 4 and under - FREE