Current Programs

Please join us Memorial Day (Monday, May 29) for a day of veteran salutes and family-friendly fun.

Schedule of Events

10:30 Patrick Henry - Colonial Chapel



11:00 A Salute to our Veterans - Liberty Hall



11:00 Mercy Otis Warren - Washington Hall, Assembly Room



11:30 Young Martha Washington - Washington Hall, Mount Vernon Room

Colonial Games - Constitution Green



12:00 Patrick Henry - Colonial Chapel

Crime and Punishment - Colonial Courthouse

Lucy Knox - Founders Hall



12:30 Colonial Games - Constitution Green

Calling all Soldiers - The Encampment

Young Martha Washington - Washington Hall, Mount Vernon Room



1:00 Wreath Laying Ceremony - National Veterans Shrine Plaza

Mercy Otis Warren - Washington Hall, Assembly Room

Lucy Knox - Founders Hall

Flag Retirement Ceremony - Concord Bridge



1:30 Gold Star Memorial Prayer Service - Colonial Chapel

Calling all Soldiers - The Encampment

Colonial Medical Demonstration - Founders Hall

Crime and Punishment - Colonial Courthouse

Colonial Games - Constitution Green



2:00 Young Martha Washington - Washington Hall, Mount Vernon Room

Mercy Otis Warren - Washington Hall, Assembly Room

Lucy Knox - Founders Hall

Portrait Dedication, Children of the American Revolution - Oval Office



2:30 Crime and Punishment Colonial Courthouse

Colonial Medical Demonstration - Founders Hall

Calling all Soldiers - The Encampment

Patrick Henry - Colonial Chapel



Also available throughout the day:

Visit the National Veterans Shrine, Oval Office, Pettus Randall Miniature Museum

of American History, Embattled Farmer Statue and Concord Bridge. See the

Memorial to America’s Fallen Heroes in the Meeting House, and the display of

vintage military vehicles next to the USO Canteen.

Doanload the complete schedule here.

Experience the power and drama of America's struggle for independence, liberty and self-government. Step back in history to the time of the American Revolution. Visit with patriots who helped frame what America is today. See the American Village at work as we engage and inspire youth and adults alike to know American history, cherish the ideals of liberty and serve our country as good citizens and leaders.



ACTIVITIES AVAILABLE 10-4 M-F:



Tour the National Veterans Shrine and Register of Honor

The National Veterans Shrine is patterned after Philadelphia's Carpenters Hall. The Shrine honors our veterans' service and sacrifice for America and its freedom. It features major sculpture and paintings by nationally-renowned artists. Interactive media, artifacts and exhibits will help answer the questions: "Who are our country's veterans?" "What did they do for our country?" and "What do we owe them?"

Housed within the Shrine is the Veterans Register of Honor, a website and database containing photographs, biographical sketches, and stories of America's veterans and active members of the United States Armed Forces.



Visit the Oval Office

The American Village Oval Office is the only full-scale replica in the country fully accessible to public and school visitors.



Explore the Randall Museum

Dioramas depicting significantevents in American history, as well as figures of all the American Presidents and First Ladies are presented in miniature.

A must-see!

ADDITIONAL ACTIVITIES (availability varies by day - see the schedule of events for today's activities):

Begin your tour in the Estes Theatre with the Liberty Experience Orientation Video

Join the Continental Army

Enlist in George Washington’s Continental Army and march, shoulder to shoulder, towards America’s independence.

Meet a Famous Patriot of the Past

You could meet George Washinton, Martha Washington, Patrick Henry, Abigail Adams, Lucy Knox, Phillis Wheatley, Thomas Jefferson, or other famous Americans!



Protest the Stamp Act

The year is 1775 and the American colonists have had enough of the new British taxes. Protest against these measures and let the tax collector know just how you feel.



Enjoy Colonial Games on the Green

Have you ever tried to roll a hoop? Do you think you can hit the trap ball? The Colonial Games Players are ready to teach you!



Colonial American Justice

Hear how trials were conducted during the 18th Century, and find out what awaited those who received a verdict of “guilty.”

Continental Army Field Medicine

Soldiers in the Continental Army often had forces working against them that were even more frightening than the redcoats. Matron Sarah Ray will explain the “cutting edge” medical practices of the day.

THE LIBERTY EXPERIENCE ADMISSION PRICES: